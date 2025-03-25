Cognizant, NVIDIA Team Up To Deploy Neuro AI Platform To Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption

(RTTNews) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) on Tuesday announced a collaboration with AI chipmaker Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), under which it will use NVIDIA AI to fast-track the cross-industry use of AI technology in five important areas.

At NVIDIA GTC 2025, Cognizant presented its intent to deliver offering updates in the areas of enterprise AI agents, industry-specific large language models or LLMs, digital twins for smart manufacturing, foundational infrastructure for AI, and the capabilities of Cognizant's Neuro AI platform.

Cognizant noted that its Neuro AI Multi-Agent Accelerator, running on NVIDIA NIM microservices, will enable clients to rapidly build and scale multi-agent AI systems for adaptive operations, real-time decision-making and personalized customer experiences.

The frameworks also allow clients to easily integrate third-party agent networks and most LLMs.

The main aim of the collaboration is to include NVIDIA AI technology and work across the enterprise technology stack. Cognizant said that NVIDIA AI has an important role to play in its AI offerings, with active client engagements being conducted across industries to help in business growth.

Commenting on the collaboration, Annadurai Elango, president, Core Technologies and Insights, Cognizant, said, "We continue to see businesses navigating the transition from proofs of concept to larger-scale implementations of enterprise AI."

"Through our collaboration with NVIDIA, Cognizant will be building and deploying solutions that accelerate this process and scale AI value faster for clients through integration of foundational AI elements, platforms and solutions," he added.

