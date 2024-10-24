Cognizant leverages Nvidia Rapids to tackle cloud cost challenges

Cognizant (CTSH) is enhancing its data modernization offering by leveraging the full stack Nvidia (NVDA) accelerated computing platform, including Nvidia Rapids, part of the Nvidia AI Enterprise software platform, along with the Cognizant Data and Intelligence Toolkit, to address the growing challenges enterprises face in controlling cloud computing costs.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CTSH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.