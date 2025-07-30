Cognizant Launches AI Training Data Services To Accelerate Enterprise-Scale AI Adoption

(RTTNews) - Cognizant (CTSH) has introduced AI Training Data Services, a new offering aimed at helping enterprises rapidly build, fine-tune, and deploy AI models.

With a track record of supporting digital-native leaders in training advanced models, Cognizant now extends this capability to Global 2000 companies. The service addresses a key bottleneck in AI development—the lack of clean, annotated, and multi-modal training data essential for machine learning and generative AI, particularly in fields like computer vision and large language models.

The service combines Cognizant's deep industry expertise and engineering capabilities to deliver curated, high-quality datasets for various AI needs. Offerings include multi-modal data annotation, model fine-tuning, Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF), Red Teaming for identifying vulnerabilities, and enterprise-grade governance tools such as model evaluation reporting and secure cloud deployment.

Backed by over 10,000 specialists, Cognizant has delivered billions of annotated data points across speech, video, imagery, and LiDAR, and has created domain-specific datasets for industries such as healthcare, automotive, and media.

Ravi Kumar S., CEO of Cognizant, said the service empowers enterprises to scale AI innovation with high-quality training data, reinforcing the company's commitment to AI transformation. Analysts from HFS Research and Everest Group highlighted the offering's role in addressing data debt and enabling scalable, regulation-ready AI systems for businesses seeking end-to-end automation and operational efficiency.

Wednesday CTSH closed at $73.53 or 1.84% lower on the NasdaqGS.

