Cognizant Guides FY Outlook Below Street View

(RTTNews) - Tech company Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) provided lower-than-expected guidance for the upcoming financial year.

For the full year, the company expects adjusted earnings to be in the range of $4.46-$4.60 per share. On average 27 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the earnings to be $4.54 per share.

The company expects the revenue for the first quarter to be $4.80 billion-$4.84 billion, an improvement of 9%-10% year-over-year. The analysts' consensus for revenue is at $4.83 billion. For the full year, the revenue is expected to be in the range of $20.0 billion to $20.5 billion, at per with the analysts' estimates at $20.14 billion.

