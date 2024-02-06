News & Insights

US Markets
CTSH

Cognizant gives weak 2024 forecast as IT services weakness persists; shares fall

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

February 06, 2024 — 04:44 pm EST

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Cognizant Technology Solutions CTSH.O forecast full-year revenue below estimates on Tuesday, underscoring persistent weakness in demand for IT services and sending its shares down 4% in extended trading.

Businesses across sectors are cutting technology and outsourcing expenses while bringing some processes in-house, as they deal with the effects of sticky inflation and higher interest rates.

That has led to a slowdown in the IT services sector. Last month, peer Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS reported its slowest profit growth since 2020, while Infosys INFY.NS missed profit targets in the most recent quarter.

Cognizant, which draws the bulk of its revenue from customers in North America and Europe, said it expected revenue of $19 billion to $19.8 billion in 2024. Analysts were expecting $19.8 billion, according to LSEG data.

Its forecast for full-year adjusted profit and first-quarter revenue were also below expectations.

Cognizant's revenue fell 1.7% to $4.76 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, but was in line with expectations, while adjusted earnings came in 14 cents higher than expectations at $1.18.

Revenue from financial services and health sciences - its top two customer segments - dropped 5.8% and 2.1%, respectively.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTSH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.