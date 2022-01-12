Cognizant (CTSH) & Uptake Collaborate to Create Uptake Fusion

Cognizant Technology Solutions CTSH recently announced that it has collaborated with Uptake to enable unified data management in a cost-effective manner for the energy and utilities industries.



Cognizant and Uptake, together created Uptake Fusion, which helps to transfer operational technology data to the cloud with ease and turn it into industrial intelligence.



Uptake Fusion enables and accelerates the process of moving data from industrial sites, facilities and data centers to Microsoft’s MSFT Azure cloud computing platform. This will help organizations to power advanced industrial analytics and asset performance management.



Uptake Fusion connects to underlying operational technology systems, which contain time-series data, to cost-effectively enable advanced analytics applications, securely move data orchestrate storage and collaborate with other enterprise data sets from the likes of SAP, Oracle ORCL and International Business Machines IBM.

Cognizant Benefiting From Accretive Acquisitions

Over the past few years, Cognizant has been benefiting from its domain expertise and exposure to the fast-growing verticals like Financial Services and Healthcare. The company has gained deep industry expertise and knowledge of the domain through partnerships with top firms. This strategy has enabled it to deliver more value to clients and capitalize on new opportunities. Apart from partnerships, strategic acquisitions are also helping CTSH to drive profitability in the long haul.



The acquisitions of Bright Wolf, Inawisdom, Linium, Merisoft, Zenith Technologies, Contino, Code Zero, El-Technologies, Tin Roof Software and 10th Magnitude have strengthened the company’s digital capabilities and clientele.



These acquisitions have helped the company expand in countries like Ireland, France and Canada. The acquisition of Magenic expanded Cognizant’s software product engineering footprint as Magenic provides agile software and cloud development, DevOps, experience design, and advisory services to clients across industries, including financial services, professional services, insurance, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing.



The acquisition of Servian significantly expanded Cognizant's integrated, end-to-end digital transformation capabilities in Australia and New Zealand.



Though Cognizant’s acquisitions continue to increase, the company does not have significant debt maturities until 2023. Cognizant had cash and cash equivalents (and short-term investments) of $2.41 billion as of Sep 30, 2021, compared with $1.85 billion as of Jun 30, 2021. The available liquidity will help Cognizant easily meet its working capital requirements.

Zacks Rank

Cognizant, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has appreciated 10.5% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has been unchanged in the past 60 days at $4.06 per share.



the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks

Other Players in the Industry

Cognizant has been outperforming its Computer and Technology industry peer IBM. Shares of IBM have returned 2.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IBM’s 2022 earnings has been revised downward by 20 cents in the past 60 days to $10.20 per share.



Microsoft shares have surged 46.6% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Microsoft’s 2022 earnings has moved upward by 1 cent in the past 60 days to $9.13 per share.



Oracle shares have appreciated 41.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Oracle’s 2022 earnings has moved upward by 12 cents in the past 60 days to $4.77 per share.

