Cognizant (CTSH) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Cognizant Technology Solutions CTSH is set to report fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 5.



For the quarter, the company expects revenues to grow between 2.1% and 3.1% at constant currency basis.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $4.22 billion, indicating growth of 2.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for fourth-quarter earnings has been steady at $1.04 over the past 30 days. The estimate indicates a year-over-year decline of 8%.



Notably, the company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one. It has negative earnings surprise of 0.02% on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Cognizant has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Stocks That Warrant a Look



Here are some companies, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Advanced Energy Industries AEIS has an Earnings ESP of +10.8% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CEVA, Inc CEVA has an Earnings ESP of +27.06% and a Zacks Rank #1.



Perion Network Ltd PERI has an Earnings ESP of +22.58% and a Zacks Rank #1.



