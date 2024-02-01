Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Cognizant (CTSH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, reflecting an increase of 3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.76 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.6%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Cognizant metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Financial services' to reach $1.45 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Communications, Media and Technology' will likely reach $719.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Products and Resources' to come in at $1.16 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Health Sciences' will reach $1.44 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' at $930.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of World' will reach $294.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Continental Europe' should arrive at $459.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- United Kingdom' should come in at $471.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- North America' stands at $3.54 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Utilization - Offshore' of 79.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 81%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Utilization - Onsite' reaching 88.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 88%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Headcount' will reach 346,093. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 355,300.



View all Key Company Metrics for Cognizant here>>>



Over the past month, Cognizant shares have recorded returns of +4.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CTSH will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.