Cognizant (CTSH) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Cognizant (CTSH) reported revenue of $5.25 billion, up 8.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.31, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.19 billion, representing a surprise of +1.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.26.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Revenues- Health Sciences : $1.55 billion compared to the $1.61 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year.

: $1.55 billion compared to the $1.61 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year. Revenues- Communications, Media and Technology : $841 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $826.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

: $841 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $826.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%. Revenues- Products and Resources : $1.31 billion versus $1.25 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16% change.

: $1.31 billion versus $1.25 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16% change. Revenues- Financial services: $1.55 billion compared to the $1.52 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.

Here is how Cognizant performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Cognizant here>>>

Shares of Cognizant have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.