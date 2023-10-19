Cognizant (CTSH) Boosts AI Prospects with Vianai Partnership

Cognizant Technology Solutions CTSH recently inked a strategic partnership with Vianai Systems to advance human-centered generative AI solutions. This collaboration seamlessly integrates Vianai's hila Enterprise platform with Cognizant's Neuro AI, offering a unified interface that supports predictive, AI-driven decision-making.



This collaboration enhances growth opportunities for both companies within their customer bases and allows Cognizant to resell Vianai's innovative solutions.



Vianai's hila Enterprise introduces a secure and adaptable environment for deploying large language models (LLMs) tailored to specific data needs, opening new possibilities for generative AI.



With vianops, an advanced LLM monitoring platform, the partnership ensures ongoing reliability and trustworthiness, paving the way for a future where AI becomes a valuable tool for businesses worldwide.

Strong Partnerships Aids Cognizant’s Prospects

Cognizant’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Business-Software Services industry in the year-to-date period. While CTSH’s shares have gained 15.5%, the industry has increased 12.7%.



Cognizant rides on a strong partner base with the likes of Alphabet GOOGL and ServiceNow NOW that enhances Cognizant’s AI and cloud solutions, driving innovation and accelerating digital transformation while expanding its clientele. The shift toward a multi-hybrid cloud and generative AI have been major growth drivers for this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Cognizant partnered with Alphabet’s Google Cloud to create responsible AI solutions while launching AI innovation centers and a dedicated training university for 25,000 associates and clients.



Further strengthening its collaboration, Cognizant deepens its relationship with ServiceNow to accelerate AI-driven automation solutions, establishing a dedicated ServiceNow Business Group to address complex problems and enhance user experiences.



In the second quarter of 2023, Cognizant also expanded its partnership with AT&T T, highlighting its commitment to connectivity solutions and technology, which are vital in driving digital transformation.



Moreover, Cognizant's participation in the AT&T Connected Climate Initiative (CCI) aligns with its sustainability goals and highlights its role in helping achieve the Gigaton Goal, demonstrating its commitment to reducing carbon emissions through innovative solutions.



In September, Cognizant announced its partnership with Intrum to enhance its credit management technology platform, streamlining debt management, reducing costs, and improving customer satisfaction across Europe through digital transformation.



The launch of Cognizant Ocean represents its dedication to sustainability. Using AI and data analytics, Cognizant supports the ‘blue economy’ in collaboration with Alphabet's Tidal project, further extending its commitment to environmental conservation and sustainability.



Cognizant expects third-quarter 2023 revenues between $4.89 billion and $4.94 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter is pegged at $4.90 billion, indicating a year-over-year growth of 0.89%.



The consensus mark for earnings has declined by a cent to $1.08 per share in the past 30 days, indicating a year-over-year fall of 7.69%.

