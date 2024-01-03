Cognizant, Cambridge Renew Multi-year Contract

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) announced on Wednesday that it has signed a multi-year contract with Cambridge University Press & Assessment to improve Cambridge's operational effectiveness, maintain exam results integrity, and stay competitive in the evolving education sector.

Under the renewed five-year deal, Cognizant will continue to provide application development and support services to Cambridge.

The agreement comes at a time when Cambridge addresses the growing requirements for digital engagement and innovative products that effectively meet the needs of learners, teachers, and researchers. In response to this demand, Cambridge and Cognizant will drive digital transformation, transition to a product-centric approach, and leverage AI technology.

