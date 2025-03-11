Cognizant And Boehringer Ingelheim Launch Unified Medicine Platform To Accelerate Drug Development

(RTTNews) - Cognizant (CTSH) and Boehringer Ingelheim Tuesday have successfully launched an end-to-end technology platform powered by the Veeva Development Cloud to enhance the biopharmaceutical company's ability to deliver transformative treatments. This milestone marks the completion of Phase One of their collaboration, initiated in 2023.

The "One Medicine Platform" by Boehringer Ingelheim replaces over 20 legacy systems, creating a unified medicinal development ecosystem. This integration aims to improve cross-functional collaboration and operational efficiency by centralizing data and processes.

As the primary system integrator, Cognizant played a key role in shaping the project roadmap, implementing an agile methodology, and structuring execution workflows. The initiative covers program management, system architecture and design, training, integration, migration, testing, and validation. Cognizant partnered with Syneos Health Consulting for business process engineering and Veeva for configuration and system architecture.

In Phase One, Cognizant facilitated the integration of clinical data, clinical operations, regulatory, and quality functions, enabling over 15,000 users in Clinical Development programs to work within a unified framework. Phase Two will focus on optimizing clinical operations and incorporating additional regulatory modules.

Previously, Boehringer Ingelheim relied on multiple vendor systems that lacked interoperability, leading to inefficient workflows. The One Medicine Platform is expected to transform medicinal development processes and enhance operational efficiency.

Cognizant highlighted that the new system addresses data challenges, reduces processing delays, and accelerates product launches. The project's swift execution was achieved through strong collaboration between teams from both organizations.

CTSH is currently trading at $82.15 or 2.2% lower on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

