Cognizant Acquires Inawisdom; Terms Not Disclosed - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) announced Monday that it has acquired UK-based Inawisdom, a privately-held consultancy specializing in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics to help businesses make better, faster decisions that improve business outcomes. Financial details were not disclosed.

Inawisdom focuses on delivering cloud-native, full-stack solutions leveraging proven consulting methodologies and an analytics and machine learning platform built using Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Inawisdom marks Cognizant's ninth acquisition in 2020 to expand capabilities for clients globally in the key focus areas of data and artificial intelligence, cloud, digital engineering, and Internet of Things. Cognizant has invested more than $1.1 billion this year alone for acquisitions in these areas.

