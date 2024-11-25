Cognition Therapeutics Shines On Biomarker Analysis Update Of CT1812 In Alzheimer's Trial

(RTTNews) - Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Monday, provided an update on a biomarker analysis from its phase II SHINE study of CT1812in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. Shares are up nearly 20% in premarket trading.

The new biomarker analysis shows that CT1812, an oral treatment targeting the sigma-2 receptor, may have disease-modifying effects related to Alzheimer's cellular damage.

The analysis focused on participants with lower plasma p-tau217 levels at the start of the study, found that CT1812 slowed cognitive decline by 95 percent compared to placebo, based on the ADAS-Cog11 test.

Over six months, patients treated with CT1812 improved by 2.7 points on the ADAS-Cog11 scale, suggesting the potential to preserve cognitive function and slow Alzheimer's progression.

CT1812 also led to improvements in key biomarkers, including GFAP (neuroinflammation), NfL (neurodegeneration), and Aß42/Aß40 (amyloid plaques), indicating potential effects on the disease's underlying biology.

Dr. Anthony O. Caggiano, CMO of Cognition Therapeutics, highlighted that the significant reduction in cognitive decline is linked to biomarker improvements, strengthening confidence that CT1812 is modifying the disease, especially in patients with lower plasma p-tau217.

Cognition Therapeutics shared these findings at the CTAD conference in October 2024 and plans to further explore p-tau217 in future trials.

The topline results from the phase II SHINE study were reported in July of this year. According to the findings reported then, CT1812 treatment showed roughly 40% mean improvement in cognitive measures compared to placebo.

The company will meet with the FDA in early 2025 to discuss the results and Phase 3 trial plans.

CGTX closed Friday's trading at $0.427, down 2.75 %. In premarket trading today, the stock is up nearly 20% at $0.51.

