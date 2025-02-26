Cognition Therapeutics Reports Positive Futility Analysis Of Zervimesine In Geographic Atrophy

(RTTNews) - Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (CGTX) announced positive results from the futility analysis of its ongoing MAGNIFY Phase 2 trial of Zervimesine or CT1812 in adults with geographic atrophy or GA secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration or dry AMD.

The analysis of data from the first 57 participants who completed at least 6 months of treatment showed that patients receiving Zervimesine experienced slower lesion growth compared to those on a placebo.

The study's conclusion early is aimed at preserving capital while Cognition continues to evaluate the drug's potential to alter biological processes that contribute to dry AMD.

The full analysis, including results from 12 months of treatment, will be provided in the second quarter 2025.

The company also noted encouraging results from other ongoing studies, including its Phase 2 SHIMMER study in dementia with Lewy bodies and Alzheimer's disease, both of which met their primary endpoint of safety and tolerability.

The company remains focused on advancing Zervimesine as a promising treatment for neurodegenerative conditions.

Currently, CGTX is trading at $0.52 up by 0.72 percent on the Nasdaq.

