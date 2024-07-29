Cognition Therapeutics Reports Improvement In Cognitive Outcomes In Phase 2 SHINE Study In AD.

(RTTNews) - Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (CGTX) Monday said Alzheimer's disease patients treated with CT1812 in the proof-of-concept Phase 2 SHINE study showed consistent improvement in cognitive measures.

The study achieved its primary goal and demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile, consistent with previous clinical experience.

In the SHINE study, 153 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease were randomly treated with CT1812 or placebo for 6 months. Consistent improvements across all cognitive measures including ADAS-Cog 11, ADAS-Cog 13, cognitive composite and MMSE were seen in patients treated with CT1812 compared to those on placebo.

"We are optimistic about the SHINE results and are looking ahead to the results of our SHIMMER trial in mild-to-moderate Lewy body dementia, which is anticipated to read out later this year. In addition, we are studying patients with early stage Alzheimer's disease in our START trial of 540 patients. Another Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in dry AMD is currently enrolling patients," stated Lisa Ricciardi, president and CEO of Cognition Therapeutics.

