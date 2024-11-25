Cognition Therapeutics provided an update on Phase 2 ‘SHINE’ study analysis

Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) provided an update on a biomarker analysis from the Phase 2 ‘SHINE’ study in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. This new analysis focused on plasma samples from all participants who entered the study with lower levels of plasma p-tau2172. Several blood-based measures of Alzheimer’s disease biology were identified that were normalized in CT1812-treated participants compared to the placebo-treated participants. These biomarker changes occurred in concert with a 95% slowing of cognitive decline as measured by ADAS-Cog11 in the same patients. These data provide further evidence that CT1812 may be preserving cognitive function and slowing disease progression by protecting key neurological system. In this new analysis, the Company reported changes in plasma biomarkers that may reflect Alzheimer’s disease pathology. The results demonstrated that individuals who entered the study with plasma p-tau217 below the median experienced a normalization of several key indicators of Alzheimer’s disease progression, including: Reduction in the neuroinflammatory biomarker, GFAP, an emerging biomarker of brain injury; Lowering of the neurodegenerative biomarker, NfL, an indicator of the degree of neurodegeneration; Impact on amyloid biology demonstrated by a reduction in Abeta42 and Abeta40, key proteins implicated in Alzheimer’s disease

