Cognition Therapeutics Prices Public Offering Of About 6.57 Mln Shares At $1.75/shr

March 11, 2024 — 10:02 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) said that it has priced an underwritten public offering of about 6.57 million shares of its common stock at an offering price of $1.75 per share of common stock.

Cognition has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 985,714 additional shares of its common stock sold in the offering on the same terms and conditions. The company expects to close the offering on March 14, 2024.

Titan Partners Group, a division of American Capital Partners, is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

Cognition Therapeutics expects the gross proceeds from the offering to be approximately $11.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund research, clinical development, process development and manufacturing of Cognition's product candidates, working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.

