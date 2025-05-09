Markets
CGTX

Cognition Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data On Zervimesine, Stock Down

May 09, 2025 — 11:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) Friday unveiled preclinical findings at the ARVO conference demonstrating that its oral candidate zervimesine protects retinal pigment epithelial cells in dry age-related macular degeneration.

Zervimesine targets the sigma-2 receptor, enhancing RPE lipid uptake and shielding cells from toxic, oxidized lipids that accumulate as drusen deposits.

Research led by Mary Hamby and Britney Lizama showed zervimesine restores LDL uptake pathways impaired in dry AMD and prevents oxidized lipid-induced RPE cell death. These insights support zervimesine's mechanism and its broader potential across age-related neurodegenerative diseases.

In a Phase 2 geographic atrophy trial, zervimesine slowed lesion growth by 28.6 percent versus placebo and yielded smaller lesions by study end.

The agent's favorable eye penetration profile and promising clinical signals in Alzheimer's and Lewy body dementia underscore its therapeutic versatility.

CGTX is currently trading at $0.28 down $0.04 or 14.55 percent on the Nasdaq.

