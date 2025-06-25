Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. Schedules End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with FDA for Alzheimer's Treatment and Files Applications for Breakthrough Status in Dementia with Lewy Bodies

Cognition Therapeutics plans a Phase 2 meeting with FDA for zervimesine in Alzheimer's disease and submitted applications for DLB.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. announced an upcoming end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA scheduled for July 9, 2025, to discuss the results of its Phase 2 'SHINE’ study of zervimesine (CT1812) for mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease, as well as plans for a Phase 3 program to support regulatory approval. The company has also filed for breakthrough therapy designation and an investigational new drug application for zervimesine's use in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) following positive results from the Phase 2 'SHIMMER' study. Zervimesine, an oral daily medication, aims to mitigate damage caused by protein buildup in the brain associated with these neurodegenerative diseases. Additionally, an expanded access program for zervimesine in DLB is underway, with high interest among participants from the SHIMMER study.

Scheduled end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA for zervimesine (CT1812), allowing for discussion of results and proposed plans for a Phase 3 program in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

Application submitted for Breakthrough Therapy designation for zervimesine in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), which may expedite the therapy's development and regulatory review process.

Positive results from the Phase 2 ‘SHIMMER’ study in DLB supporting the company's strategy for regulatory approval and further clinical development.

High interest in the expanded access program for zervimesine in DLB, indicating demand and support from participants in prior studies.

Transitioning to a Phase 3 program is dependent on the outcomes of the upcoming FDA meeting, which adds uncertainty to the company’s development timeline.

The company is in a highly competitive field, and the breakthrough designation processes do not guarantee regulatory approval, which may impact investor confidence.

The press release emphasizes forward-looking statements, indicating the company's results are uncertain and dependent on various unpredictable factors, raising potential concerns about the viability of their offerings.

What is the purpose of the end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA?

The meeting aims to review the results of the Phase 2 'SHINE' study of zervimesine for mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

What is zervimesine (CT1812) used to treat?

Zervimesine is an investigational drug for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB).

What is breakthrough therapy designation?

It is an FDA program that expedites the development and review of promising therapies for serious conditions.

How is the expanded access program (EAP) for zervimesine progressing?

The EAP is enrolling adults with DLB, with high interest from former SHIMMER participants.

Who can participate in the EAP for zervimesine?

The program is open to adults with DLB who meet the eligibility criteria, including former SHIMMER study participants.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

- End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with FDA for Mild-to-Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease Scheduled -









- Applications for IND and Breakthrough Status Filed for Dementia with Lewy Bodies -







PURCHASE, N.Y., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.



, (the Company or Cognition) (NASDAQ: CGTX), a clinical stage company developing drugs that treat neurodegenerative disorders, announced that the company will conduct an end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on July 9, 2025. During the meeting, the Cognition team will review results of the Phase 2 'SHINE’ study (



NCT03507790



) of zervimesine (CT1812) in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. In addition, proposed plans for a Phase 3 program designed to support regulatory approval of zervimesine in this patient population will be discussed with the FDA.





“We believe we have a compelling proposal to advance zervimesine into a Phase 3 registrational program for mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease,” stated



Lisa Ricciardi, Cognition’s president and CEO



. “In parallel we are moving ahead with DLB and formulating plans to conduct a registrational program. Based on the positive Phase 2 ‘SHIMMER’ study (



NCT05225415



) results in DLB, we submitted an application to be considered for breakthrough therapy designation along with the investigational new drug (IND) application.”





Breakthrough therapy designation is designed by the FDA to expedite the development and regulatory review of promising therapies for serious or life-threatening conditions where preliminary clinical evidence suggests substantial improvement over existing treatments. The designation facilitates more intensive FDA guidance, cross-disciplinary collaboration, and eligibility for rolling submission and priority review. The FDA typically reviews applications for breakthrough designation within 60 days.





The expanded access program (EAP) for zervimesine in DLB is progressing with high interest among former SHIMMER participants. The EAP is enrolling adults with DLB who participated in the SHIMMER study, as well as others who meet the program’s eligibility criteria. While one site is currently open, the Cognition team is working closely with other sites to complete onboarding so that they may be open to patients soon.







About Zervimesine (CT1812)







Zervimesine (CT1812) is an investigational, oral, once-daily pill in development for the treatment of CNS diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). While these diseases have different symptoms, both are associated with the buildup of certain proteins in the brain – Aβ and ɑ-synuclein. As these proteins bind to neurons, they can damage and ultimately destroy the neurons. This results in a progressive loss in a person’s ability to learn, recall memories, move efficiently, or communicate. These diseases progress relentlessly and ultimately result in death. If zervimesine can interrupt the toxic effects of these proteins, it may be able to slow progression of disease and improve the lives of those suffering from Alzheimer’s and DLB. Zervimesine has been generally well tolerated in clinical studies to date.





The USAN Council has adopted zervimesine as the United States Adopted Name (USAN) for CT1812.







About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.









Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.



, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system. We recently completed Phase 2 studies of our lead candidate, zervimesine (CT1812) in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease and geographic atrophy secondary to dry AMD. The Phase 2 START study (



NCT05531656



) in early Alzheimer’s disease is ongoing. We believe zervimesine can regulate pathways that are impaired in these diseases though its interaction with the sigma-2 receptor, a mechanism that is functionally distinct from other approaches for the treatment of degenerative diseases. More about Cognition Therapeutics and our pipeline can be found at



https://cogrx.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release or made during the conference, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, including but not limited to, statements regarding our product candidates, including zervimesine (CT1812), and any expected or implied benefits or results, including that initial clinical results observed with respect to zervimesine will be replicated in later trials and our clinical development plans, including statements regarding our clinical studies of zervimesine, any analyses of the results therefrom and the enrollment of patients in the EAP for DLB, as well as statements regarding our regulatory plans, including our end-of-Phase 2 meeting, our plans for a Phase 3 program, and our expectations regarding the IND and breakthrough designation status for zervimesine for the treatment of DLB, are forward-looking statements. These statements, including statements relating to the timing and expected results of our clinical trials involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: competition; our ability to secure new (and retain existing) grant funding; our ability to grow and manage growth, maintain relationships with suppliers and retain our management and key employees; our ability to successfully advance our current and future product candidates through development activities, preclinical studies and clinical trials and costs related thereto; uncertainties inherent in the results of preliminary data, pre-clinical studies and earlier-stage clinical trials being predictive of the results of early or later-stage clinical trials; the timing, scope and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, including regulatory approval of our product candidates; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that we may be adversely affected by other economic, business or competitive factors, including ongoing economic uncertainty; our estimates of expenses and profitability; the evolution of the markets in which we compete; our ability to implement our strategic initiatives and continue to innovate our existing products; our ability to defend our intellectual property; the impacts of ongoing global and regional conflicts on our business, supply chain and labor force; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; and the risks and uncertainties described more fully in the “Risk Factors” section of our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission and are available at





www.sec.gov





. These risks are not exhaustive and we face both known and unknown risks. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

















Contact Information:







Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.







info@cogrx.com







Casey McDonald (media)





Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.







cmcdonald@tiberend.com







Mike Moyer (investors)





LifeSci Advisors







mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com



















