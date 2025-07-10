Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. Discusses Phase 2 Results and Future Plans for Zervimesine Treatment in Alzheimer's Disease with FDA

Cognition Therapeutics discussed zervimesine’s Phase 2 results and future Phase 3 plans with the FDA for Alzheimer’s treatment.

Quiver AI Summary

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. announced that on July 9, 2025, they held an end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA to review the Phase 2 study results of their drug zervimesine (CT1812) and to discuss a potential Phase 3 program to support a new drug application for Alzheimer’s disease. CEO Lisa Ricciardi expressed optimism about the pathway for zervimesine's development based on the meeting discussions. The SHINE Study, a Phase 2 trial involving 153 participants with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's, successfully met its primary endpoints of safety and tolerability, and assessed cognitive and functional changes. Zervimesine aims to disrupt the toxic effects of specific proteins associated with neurodegenerative diseases and has been generally well received in clinical trials to date.

Potential Positives

The company conducted a successful end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA, discussing a clear path forward for zervimesine's development in treating Alzheimer’s disease.

The Phase 2 ‘SHINE’ Study results indicated zervimesine was well tolerated and met primary safety and tolerability endpoints.

Zervimesine has shown potential to interrupt the toxic effects of harmful proteins in the brain associated with neurodegenerative diseases, which could significantly impact patient care.

The company secured substantial funding of approximately $30 million from the National Institute on Aging to support the SHINE Study, indicating strong institutional backing for their research.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide detailed results or conclusions from the Phase 2 study, which may raise concerns about the efficacy of zervimesine (CT1812) in treating Alzheimer’s disease.

The reliance on future FDA minutes for confirmation of the development path implies uncertainty in the regulatory process and potential delays for the Phase 3 program.

The company acknowledges numerous risks and uncertainties that could materially affect their future results, which may cause apprehension among investors and stakeholders.

FAQ

What is zervimesine (CT1812)?

Zervimesine (CT1812) is an investigational oral medication for treating neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease and dementia with Lewy bodies.

What were the results of the Phase 2 SHINE Study?

The Phase 2 SHINE Study met its primary endpoints for safety and tolerability, also measuring cognitive and functional changes in participants.

What does the FDA meeting on July 9, 2025, signify?

The FDA meeting was held to discuss the Phase 2 results of zervimesine and potential plans for a Phase 3 program for Alzheimer's treatment.

How is Cognition Therapeutics advancing zervimesine?

Cognition Therapeutics is preparing a Phase 3 study to support a new drug application (NDA) for zervimesine as an Alzheimer's treatment.

What is the significance of the funding received for the SHINE Study?

The SHINE Study was supported by approximately $30 million in grants from the National Institute on Aging, highlighting significant investment in Alzheimer's research.

Full Release



PURCHASE, N.Y., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.



, (the Company or Cognition) (NASDAQ: CGTX), a clinical stage company developing drugs that treat neurodegenerative disorders, conducted an end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on July 9, 2025. The objective of this meeting was to review results from the Phase 2 study of zervimesine (CT1812) and to discuss plans for a Phase 3 program that would support a new drug application (NDA) for zervimesine as a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.







Lisa Ricciardi



, president and CEO of Cognition, stated, “We discussed the results from the Phase 2 ‘SHINE’ Study in Alzheimer’s disease and our proposed Phase 3 plan with the FDA and believe we have a path forward for the development of zervimesine in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. We look forward to reviewing the FDA’s formal minutes in August to confirm our path forward.”







About Zervimesine (CT1812)









Zervimesine



(CT1812) is an investigational, oral, once-daily pill in development for the treatment of CNS diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). While these diseases have different symptoms, both are associated with the buildup of certain proteins in the brain – Aβ and ɑ-synuclein. As these proteins bind to receptors on the surface of neurons, they can damage and ultimately destroy the neurons. This results in a progressive loss in a person’s ability to learn, recall memories, move efficiently, or communicate. These diseases progress relentlessly and ultimately result in death. Zervimesine has been shown to interrupt the toxic effects of Aβ and ɑ-synuclein, which may slow progression of disease and improve the lives of those suffering from Alzheimer’s and DLB. Zervimesine has been generally well tolerated in clinical studies to date.





The USAN Council has adopted zervimesine as the United States Adopted Name (USAN) for CT1812.







About the SHINE Study







The



COG0201 ‘SHINE’ Study



was a double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study that enrolled 153 adults with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. The study met its primary endpoints of safety and tolerability. Changes in cognition (ADAS-Cog 11, cognitive composite and MMSE) and function (ADCS-ADL and ADCS-CGIC) were also measured. Participants were evenly randomized to receive either placebo or one of two doses of CT1812 (100 mg or 300 mg), which was taken orally daily for six months.





The SHINE Study was supported by two grant awards from the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) totaling approximately $30 million. More information may be found at clinicaltrials.gov under trial ID



NCT03507790



.







About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.









Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.



, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system. We recently completed Phase 2 studies of our lead candidate, zervimesine (CT1812) in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease and geographic atrophy secondary to dry AMD. The Phase 2 START study (



NCT05531656



) in early Alzheimer’s disease is ongoing with $81 million in grant support from the National Institute of Aging (NIA) at the National Institutes of Health. We believe zervimesine can regulate pathways that are impaired in these diseases though its interaction with the sigma-2 receptor, a mechanism that is functionally distinct from other approaches for the treatment of degenerative diseases. More about Cognition Therapeutics and our pipeline can be found at



https://cogrx.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release or made during the conference, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, including but not limited to, statements regarding our product candidates, including zervimesine (CT1812), and any expected or implied benefits or results, including that initial clinical results observed with respect to zervimesine will be replicated in later trials and our clinical development plans, including statements regarding our clinical studies of zervimesine, any analyses of the results therefrom and the enrollment of patients in the EAP for DLB, as well as statements regarding our regulatory plans, including our end-of-Phase 2 meeting, our plans for a Phase 3 program, and our expectations regarding the IND and breakthrough designation status for zervimesine for the treatment of DLB, are forward-looking statements. These statements, including statements relating to the timing and expected results of our clinical trials involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: competition; our ability to secure new (and retain existing) grant funding; our ability to grow and manage growth, maintain relationships with suppliers and retain our management and key employees; our ability to successfully advance our current and future product candidates through development activities, preclinical studies and clinical trials and costs related thereto; uncertainties inherent in the results of preliminary data, pre-clinical studies and earlier-stage clinical trials being predictive of the results of early or later-stage clinical trials; the timing, scope and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, including regulatory approval of our product candidates; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that we may be adversely affected by other economic, business or competitive factors, including ongoing economic uncertainty; our estimates of expenses and profitability; the evolution of the markets in which we compete; our ability to implement our strategic initiatives and continue to innovate our existing products; our ability to defend our intellectual property; the impacts of ongoing global and regional conflicts on our business, supply chain and labor force; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; and the risks and uncertainties described more fully in the “Risk Factors” section of our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission and are available at





www.sec.gov





. These risks are not exhaustive and we face both known and unknown risks. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

















Contact Information:







Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.







info@cogrx.com







Casey McDonald (media)





Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.







cmcdonald@tiberend.com







Mike Moyer (investors)





LifeSci Advisors







mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com



















