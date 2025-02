Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. to Co-Host Precision Medicine Workshop at Neuroimmunology Drug Development Summit

Cognition Therapeutics announces Dr. Mary Hamby's workshop on precision medicine for Alzheimer's at the Neuroimmunology Summit, featuring SHINE study results.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. announced that Dr. Mary Hamby will co-host a precision medicine workshop at the Hanson Wade Neuroimmunology Drug Development Summit, focusing on participant screening for clinical trials. Dr. Hamby will share insights from Cognition's Phase 2 'SHINE' study of zervimesine (CT1812) in Alzheimer's patients, highlighting that individuals with lower levels of p-tau217 protein had significantly better treatment responses. The workshop aims to explore how plasma p-tau217 tests can help identify patients who are more likely to benefit from therapies targeting Alzheimer's. The summit will take place from February 25-27, 2025, in Boston.

Dr. Mary Hamby will co-host a precision medicine workshop focused on improving participant selection for clinical trials, demonstrating Cognition's commitment to advancing personalized medicine in neurodegenerative disorders.

Findings from Cognition's Phase 2 'SHINE' study highlight the effectiveness of zervimesine (CT1812) in patients with lower levels of p-tau217, showcasing a significant potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

The presentation of robust trial results, with patients scoring 95% better on the ADAS-Cog 11 scale, positions Cognition as a leader in the development of targeted therapies for Alzheimer's, enhancing its visibility and credibility in the industry.

The press release heavily emphasizes forward-looking statements, which often carry inherent risks and uncertainties, potentially leading to skepticism from investors regarding the reliability of the data presented.

Additionally, while the results from the Phase 2 'SHINE' study are highlighted, there is no mention of ongoing or future studies that may confirm or refute these findings, leaving the outcomes uncertain.

The company operates in a competitive environment with numerous stated risks, including challenges related to regulatory approvals and maintaining its stock listing on Nasdaq, which could impact investor confidence.

What is the purpose of the precision medicine workshop?

The workshop aims to review methods for screening clinical trial participants to select patients likely to benefit from treatment.

Who will co-host the workshop at the summit?

Mary Hamby, PhD, will co-host the workshop alongside Jiri Aubrecht, VP and head of clinical biomarkers at Prothena.

What are the findings from the Phase 2 SHINE study?

The study found that patients with lower p-tau217 levels responded significantly better to zervimesine treatment compared to placebo.

When and where is the Neuroimmunology Drug Development Summit taking place?

The summit will be held from February 25-27, 2025, in Boston, MA.

What is the significance of p-tau217 in Alzheimer's treatment?

Plasma p-tau217 may help identify Alzheimer's patients most likely to benefit from therapies targeting beta amyloid.

Full Release



PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.



, (the “Company” or “Cognition”) (NASDAQ: CGTX), a clinical-stage company developing drugs that treat neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that



Mary Hamby, PhD



will be co-hosting a precision medicine workshop at the Hanson Wade Neuroimmunology Drug Development Summit. The workshop will review methods of screening participants for clinical trials to ensure that the patients selected are most likely to benefit from treatment.





Dr. Hamby will present an overview of the findings from Cognition’s Phase 2 ‘SHINE’ study of zervimesine (CT1812) in adults with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. Participants with lower levels of a protein called p-tau217 at the beginning of the SHINE study experienced a robust response to zervimesine treatment. Specifically, these individuals with lower p-tau217 levels scored 95% better on the ADAS-Cog 11 scale and 108% better on the MMSE scale than did their counterparts on placebo.





“In addition to its value as a diagnostic test, based on the results from our Phase 2 SHINE study, we believe plasma p-tau217 assays have the potential to identify Alzheimer’s patients most likely to benefit from therapies that address beta amyloid (Aβ), either directly with immunotherapies or indirectly with an oligomer antagonist like zervimesine,” stated Dr. Hamby. “Plasma p-tau217 can be measured using a simple blood test, providing patients and their physicians with an important tool they can use to tailor their personalized treatment regimens.”





The Hanson Wade Neuroimmunology Drug Development Summit is taking place February 25-27, 2025 in Boston, MA. The workshop, titled “Patient Stratification for Precision Medicine in Neuroscience: How Can We Ensure the Right Patients are Enrolled on the Right Drugs to Treat Their Specific Disease Pathology?” will be hosted by Dr. Hamby and Jiri Aubrecht, VP and head of clinical biomarkers at Prothena. More information may be found at



https://neuroimmunology-drugdevelopment.com/



.







About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.









Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.



, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system. We are currently investigating our lead candidate, zervimesine (CT1812), in



clinical programs



in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and Alzheimer’s disease, including the ongoing START study (



NCT05531656



) in early Alzheimer’s disease. We believe zervimesine can regulate pathways that are impaired in these diseases though its interaction with the sigma-2 receptor, a mechanism that is functionally distinct from other approaches for the treatment of degenerative diseases. More about Cognition Therapeutics and our pipeline can be found at



https://cogrx.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release or made during the conference, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, including but not limited to, statements regarding our product candidates, including zervimesine (CT1812), and any expected or implied benefits or results, including that initial clinical results observed with respect to zervimesine will be replicated in later trials and our clinical development plans, including statements regarding our clinical studies of zervimesine and any analyses of the results therefrom, are forward-looking statements. These statements, including statements relating to the timing and expected results of our clinical trials involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: competition; our ability to secure new (and retain existing) grant funding; our ability to grow and manage growth, maintain relationships with suppliers and retain our management and key employees; our ability to successfully advance our current and future product candidates through development activities, preclinical studies and clinical trials and costs related thereto; uncertainties inherent in the results of preliminary data, pre-clinical studies and earlier-stage clinical trials being predictive of the results of early or later-stage clinical trials; the timing, scope and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, including regulatory approval of our product candidates; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the we may be adversely affected by other economic, business or competitive factors, including ongoing economic uncertainty; our estimates of expenses and profitability; the evolution of the markets in which we compete; our ability to implement our strategic initiatives and continue to innovate our existing products; our ability to defend our intellectual property; the impacts of ongoing global and regional conflicts on our business, supply chain and labor force; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market; and the risks and uncertainties described more fully in the “Risk Factors” section of our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission and are available at





www.sec.gov





. These risks are not exhaustive and we face both known and unknown risks. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

















Contact Information:







Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.







info@cogrx.com







Casey McDonald (media)





Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.







cmcdonald@tiberend.com







Mike Moyer (investors)





LifeSci Advisors







mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com



























