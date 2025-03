Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. CEO Lisa Ricciardi to Present at Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference on Alzheimer’s Disease Advances

Cognition Therapeutics' CEO will present at a virtual conference discussing Alzheimer's research advancements on March 13, 2025.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. announced that its President and CEO, Lisa Ricciardi, will present at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference on March 13, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. ET. The presentation will focus on the company's plans for 2025, particularly concerning the advancement of its lead product candidate, zervimesine (CT1812), for treating Alzheimer's disease and dementia with Lewy bodies, following positive Phase 2 data. The event will be interactive, allowing for real-time questions from attendees, and an archived version will be available later. Cognition is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, with promising developments underway for zervimesine and its other product candidates. Investors are encouraged to pre-register for the event to better facilitate their participation.

President and CEO Lisa Ricciardi will present at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference, enhancing visibility and engagement with potential investors.

The presentation will include a review of positive Phase 2 data for the lead candidate zervimesine (CT1812) in treating Alzheimer's disease and dementia with Lewy bodies, showcasing the company's advancements in clinical research.

The event allows for real-time interaction with the management team, creating an opportunity for direct communication between the company and investors.

An archived webcast will be made available, ensuring that interested parties can access the information regardless of their ability to attend live, broadening the potential audience for the company's updates.

Despite announcing positive Phase 2 data readouts, the press release lacks specific details on the outcomes or implications of these results, which may leave investors uncertain about the efficacy of zervimesine (CT1812) in treating Alzheimer’s disease and dementia with Lewy bodies.

The mention of numerous forward-looking statements introduces significant uncertainty, highlighting various risks that could adversely impact the company's plans, suggesting cautious investor sentiment may be warranted.

The press release implies heavy reliance on ongoing and future funding, which raises questions about the company's financial stability and ability to sustain operations in a competitive environment.

When is Cognition Therapeutics' presentation at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference?

The presentation is scheduled for March 13, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Who is presenting at the conference?

President and CEO Lisa Ricciardi will be presenting at the conference.

What is zervimesine (CT1812) focused on?

Zervimesine (CT1812) is being developed to treat Alzheimer's disease and dementia with Lewy bodies.

Will there be an opportunity for questions during the presentation?

Yes, attendees can ask questions in real time during the live event.

How can I access the archived presentation if I miss it live?

An archived webcast will be available on Cognition’s Investor Relations webpage after the event.

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.



, (the “Company” or “Cognition”) (NASDAQ: CGTX), a clinical stage company developing product candidates that treat neurodegenerative disorders, (the “Company” or “Cognition”), announced that President and CEO



Lisa Ricciardi



will present live at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference on March 13, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. ET. In her presentation, Ms. Ricciardi will review plans for 2025 to support the advancement of zervimesine (CT1812) in Alzheimer’s disease and dementia with Lewy bodies following the Company’s positive Phase 2 data readouts.





This will be a live, interactive, online event. Members of the management team will be available to answer questions in real time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will be made available on Cognition’s



Investor Relations



webpage. It is recommended that investors interested in attending the live event pre-register to expedite their participation and receive event updates. To register, please visit



www.virtualinvestorconferences.com



.







About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.









Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.



, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system and retina. We currently are investigating our lead candidate, zervimesine (CT1812), in



clinical programs



in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and Alzheimer’s disease, including the ongoing START study (



NCT05531656



) in early Alzheimer’s disease. We believe zervimesine and our pipeline of σ-2 receptor modulators can regulate pathways that are impaired in these diseases that are functionally distinct from other approaches for the treatment of degenerative diseases. More about Cognition Therapeutics and our pipeline can be found at



https://cogrx.com



.







About Virtual Investor Conferences®







Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.





Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release or made during the conference, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions are forward-looking statements. These statements, including statements relating to the timing and expected results of our clinical trials involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: competition; our ability to secure new (and retain existing) grant funding; our ability to grow and manage growth, maintain relationships with suppliers and retain our management and key employees; our ability to successfully advance our current and future product candidates through development activities, preclinical studies and clinical trials and costs related thereto; uncertainties inherent in the results of preliminary data, pre-clinical studies and earlier-stage clinical trials being predictive of the results of early or later-stage clinical trials; the timing, scope and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, including regulatory approval of our product candidates; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that we may be adversely affected by other economic, business or competitive factors, including ongoing economic uncertainty; our estimates of expenses and profitability; the evolution of the markets in which we compete; our ability to implement our strategic initiatives and continue to innovate our existing products; our ability to defend our intellectual property; the impacts of ongoing global and regional conflicts on our business, supply chain and labor force; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market; and the risks and uncertainties described more fully in the “Risk Factors” section of our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission and are available at





www.sec.gov





. These risks are not exhaustive and we face both known and unknown risks. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

















Contact Information:







Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.







info@cogrx.com







Casey McDonald (media)





Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.







cmcdonald@tiberend.com







Mike Moyer (investors)





LifeSci Advisors







mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com















