COGNITION THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $CGTX Reports Quarterly Earnings

COGNITION THERAPEUTICS ($CGTX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of -$0.17 per share, missing estimates of -$0.14 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
COGNITION THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity
COGNITION THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $CGTX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CGTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LISA RICCIARDI (CEO & President) purchased 38,851 shares for an estimated $30,000
COGNITION THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of COGNITION THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. removed 650,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $304,590
- VOSS CAPITAL, LP added 500,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $350,650
- SIGMA PLANNING CORP added 417,300 shares (+211.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $292,652
- TIMELO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. removed 361,397 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $169,350
- AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 300,766 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $140,938
- UBS GROUP AG removed 156,747 shares (-79.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,926
- CARLSON CAPITAL, L.P. removed 140,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $65,604
COGNITION THERAPEUTICS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CGTX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024
