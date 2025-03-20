COGNITION THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $CGTX Reports Quarterly Earnings

COGNITION THERAPEUTICS ($CGTX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of -$0.17 per share, missing estimates of -$0.14 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

COGNITION THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

COGNITION THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $CGTX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CGTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LISA RICCIARDI (CEO & President) purchased 38,851 shares for an estimated $30,000

COGNITION THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of COGNITION THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COGNITION THERAPEUTICS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CGTX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

