News & Insights

Markets
CGTX

Cognition Therapeutics Appoints John Doyle As Chief Financial Officer

May 01, 2023 — 08:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (CGTX) said on Monday that it has appointed John Doyle as Chief Financial Officer.

Doyle was most recently CFO of 4D Pharma Plc, and previously was SVP and CFO of Chiasma Inc.

Lisa Ricciardi, CEO of Cognition, said: "John has significant experience raising capital in challenging markets and leading companies through the evolution to commercialization. We look forward to leveraging his skills, his relationships on Wall Street, and his strategic insights as we move forward together as a company."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CGTX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.