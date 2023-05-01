Cognition Therapeutics Appoints John Doyle As Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (CGTX) said on Monday that it has appointed John Doyle as Chief Financial Officer.

Doyle was most recently CFO of 4D Pharma Plc, and previously was SVP and CFO of Chiasma Inc.

Lisa Ricciardi, CEO of Cognition, said: "John has significant experience raising capital in challenging markets and leading companies through the evolution to commercialization. We look forward to leveraging his skills, his relationships on Wall Street, and his strategic insights as we move forward together as a company."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.