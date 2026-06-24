Cognition Seures FDA Alignment For Pivotal Phase 3 Trial Of Zervimesine In DLB Psychosis

(RTTNews) - Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (CGTX) announced that it has reached key alignment with the U.S. FDA on the design of its pivotal Phase 3 study evaluating Zervimesine for psychosis associated with dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), marking a major regulatory milestone for a condition with no approved treatments.

The company received written meeting minutes confirming that DLB psychosis is an approvable clinical outcome and that the proposed trial framework is appropriate to support a future New Drug Application (NDA).

FDA Alignment on Pivotal Study Design

The FDA agreed with Cognition that the Phase 3 study may enroll individuals with DLB who experience hallucinations and delusions, including those on stable off-label antipsychotic therapy.

Key elements of the planned pivotal trial include:

-Randomization to 100 mg once-daily oral Zervimesine or placebo for nine months

-Use of the Neuropsychiatric Inventory (NPI) as a novel primary endpoint, with analytical and statistical details to be finalized with the FDA.

-Registrational program expected to begin mid-2027.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anthony Caggiano said the agreement "supports a clear path toward an NDA" and reflects the urgent need for safe, durable treatments for DLB psychosis, where current off-label antipsychotics carry significant safety risks.

Foundation in Phase 2 SHIMMER Data

The Phase 3 design builds on results from the Phase 2 SHIMMER study, which showed that Zervimesine improved psychosis symptoms compared with placebo, including an 89% slowing of hallucination and delusion progression in a recent analysis. Additional analyses will be presented at the Alzheimer's Association's International Conference (AAIC) in July.

About Zervimesine

Zervimesine (CT1812), is an investigational once-daily oral therapy targeting toxic oligomer pathways implicated in neurodegenerative diseases. It has shown promise across multiple Phase 2 studies in DLB, mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease and geographic atrophy secondary to dry AMD.

The therapy has been generally well tolerated in clinical trials to date.

About DLB Psychosis

DLB is a progressive neurodegenerative disease, and up to 80% of patients experience psychosis, often presenting as distressing hallucinations and delusions that significantly burden caregivers and families.

There are no FDA-approved treatments for DLB psychosis, and antipsychotics are often avoided due to severe adverse reactions, underscoring a critical unmet need.

CGTX has traded between $0.29 and $3.83 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $1.65, down 1.79%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $1.63, down 1.21%.

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