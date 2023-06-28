Cognition Reports Positive Topline Results For CT1812 Phase 2 SEQUEL Study For Alzheimer's Disease

(RTTNews) - Neuroscience company Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (CGTX) announced Wednesday topline results from its Phase 2 double-blind, single-crossover SEQUEL study (NCT04735536) of CT1812 in 16 adults with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.

The study, which was conducted in the Netherlands, met its primary endpoints for safety and tolerability and showed positive effects for CT1812-treated participants as measured via quantitative electroencephalogram (qEEG).

The SEQUEL study examined brain wave changes over 4 weeks of treatment and showed that participants treated with CT1812 experienced a numerical reduction in relative theta power compared to the period when they were on placebo.

While not statistically significant, these data indicate a positive impact on underlying brain function and are supported by nominally significant and directionally positive changes in AECc and alpha power.

In addition to global measures of brain activity, this study assessed brainwave changes in frontal, central, temporal and posterior (occipital and parietal) regions. Treatment with CT1812 was associated with decreases in relative theta in each of these regions, with statistical significance in the change in relative theta in the central region.

