Cognex vs. Power Integrations: Which Auto Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Cognex maintains a leadership position in the high-growth machine vision and factory automation market.

Power Integrations provides essential high-voltage semiconductors that improve energy efficiency across diverse electronic applications.

Which industrial technology stock offers the best combination of growth and value for your 2026 portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than Cognex ›

Automobiles are increasingly using sophisticated technology suppliers to make their vehicles more energy efficient and safer. Investors are currently weighing the merits of Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ:CGNX) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI).

Cognex specializes in the sophisticated software and hardware that allow machines to see, while Power Integrations focuses on the chips that manage power conversion. Both serve critical roles in modern industry, but their financial profiles and market risks offer distinct paths for your capital.

The case for Cognex Corp.

Cognex is a global leader in machine vision technology, providing sensors and software that automate manufacturing tasks. The company occupies a prominent position among tech stocks due to its specialized focus on machine vision. Its systems are used to inspect, identify, and guide products in the logistics, automotive, and electronics industries.

During FY 2025, the company reported revenue of nearly $994.4 million, representing approximately 8.7% growth from the previous year. Net income reached close to $114.4 million, resulting in a net margin of roughly 11.5%. This performance reflects a steady recovery in industrial demand and the ongoing adoption of automated inspection tools across international markets.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the company maintains a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 0.1x. This ratio, which compares total debt to shareholder equity, suggests the company uses very little borrowed money. The current ratio is roughly 3.8x, which measures its ability to pay short-term obligations using assets expected to be converted to cash within one year. Free cash flow for the year was close to $236.8 million, a figure calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from operating cash flow.

The case for Power Integrations

Power Integrations designs and sells high-voltage analog integrated circuits used in power conversion. These products are vital for energy efficiency in everything from mobile phone chargers to industrial motors. You should note that the company relies on a concentrated customer base, with its top ten customers accounting for roughly 80% of revenue in FY 2025, which adds a layer of risk to the business.

In FY 2025, the company generated revenue of approximately $443.5 million, which was an increase of nearly 5.9% year over year. Net income for the period was approximately $22.1 million, resulting in a net margin of roughly 5.0%. While revenue grew, the net margin was lower than in previous years as the company navigated shifts in the broader semiconductor market.

According to its December 2025 balance sheet, the company carried no debt. The current ratio stands at approximately 6.5x, indicating a very high level of short-term liquidity. Free cash flow reached nearly $87.1 million for the year. Note that stock-based compensation accounted for roughly 35.6% of operating cash flow, thereby inflating reported cash generation, since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

Risk profile comparison

Cognex faces significant risks from technological obsolescence, especially if it fails to integrate artificial intelligence into its vision systems faster than rivals. The company also faces intense competition from large tech firms and niche providers that could exert pricing pressure. Furthermore, with about 67% of its revenue coming from outside the United States, it is highly sensitive to international trade tensions and supply chain disruptions in Southeast Asia.

Power Integrations is subject to the semiconductor industry’s highly cyclical nature, in which demand can drop sharply across end markets. The company faces stiff competition from established peers and emerging Chinese vendors, which could erode its market share. Additionally, it relies heavily on third-party foundries such as Epson, Lapis, and X-FAB Silicon Foundries for manufacturing, meaning any disruption at these sites would directly impact its ability to fulfill orders.

Valuation comparison

Cognex currently trades at a lower multiple of future earnings estimates, while Power Integrations offers a slightly lower valuation relative to annual sales.

Metric Cognex Power Integrations Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 33.9x 56.5x 32.2x P/S ratio 9.5x 9.4x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both Cognex and Power Integrations are companies selling cutting-edge products to the automotive and industrial sectors. They are both benefiting from the shift by automakers to make cars’ internal systems more energy-efficient and to provide better safety features.

Each company also has sizeable markets outside autos. Much of Cognex’s customer base is in industrial and packaging ventures that use its machine vision products to monitor production lines for quality control and other purposes. Power Integrations, meanwhile, can sell the same highly efficient gallium nitride (GaN) chips it uses in EVs and other vehicles to the semiconductor and renewable energy industries, which also have needs for very heat-tolerant chipsets.

Cognex Corp. gets the nod here, primarily for its lower forward price-to-earnings ratio of 33.9, which is only a slight premium to the sector. Power Integrations is an interesting company to watch, but for 2026, Cognex promises more top-line and bottom-line growth. Management expects 2026 revenue to rise 12% to about $1.1 billion, with net income more than doubling to $240 million, driven by strength across its customer base.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cognex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.