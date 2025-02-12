Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX), a leader in machine vision technology, announced its fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 12. The company delivered robust results, with notable revenue growth driven by its logistics and semiconductor segments. Revenue grew by 17% year over year to $230 million, surpassing both analysts' expectations of $221 million and management's guidance. Adjusted EPS rose 84% to $0.20, outperforming the $0.15 estimate. However, challenges remained for its automotive segment.

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2024 Analysts' Estimate Q4 2023 % Change Adjusted EPS (diluted) $0.20 $0.15 $0.11 84% Revenue $230 million $221 million $197 million 16.8% Operating margin 13.4% N/A 6.5% 690 basis points Free cash flow $49.3 million N/A $7.5 million 560%

Overview of Cognex’s Business

Cognex specializes in machine vision products, catering primarily to the automotive, logistics, and consumer electronics industries. These segments accounted for 65% of the company's revenue in 2023. Recent launches like VisionPro Deep Learning 4.0 and its AI-powered DataMan series reflect its commitment to innovation. Strategic acquisitions like Moritex have augmented its market capabilities, supporting the company's continued growth in core and emerging markets.

Quarterly Highlights and Achievements

Cognex experienced strong performance across several metrics in Q4 2024, with the logistics and semiconductor segments driving its success. Revenue in these areas surged due to increased demand for automation.

Despite challenges, including over-investment and uncertainties in the automotive sector, Cognex managed to grow. Its automotive segment faced volatility that impacted sales, emphasizing the company's corrective focus on operational efficiency and technological investments.

While gross margin remained flat at 68.7%, operating and net incomes increased, driven by revenue growth and cost optimization. Operating income reached $31 million, a 142% increase, although operating margins were pressured by past acquisitions.

Significant progress was achieved in cash flow management. Free cash flow improved to $49 million, and the company returned $57 million to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

Looking Ahead

Cognex has set its sights on stabilizing and growing its core segments in 2025. The company forecasts Q1 revenue between $200 million and $220 million, anticipating growth in logistics and semiconductor sectors but further challenges from foreign currency fluctuations and softness in the automotive sector. Management expects an adjusted gross margin in the high 60% range, and an EBITDA margin of 12% to 15%.

Investors should watch for developments in the company’s technology rollouts and market expansion strategies, particularly regarding its AI initiatives and efforts to navigate headwinds in the automotive sector.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 928% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 177% for the S&P 500.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now…

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cognex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.