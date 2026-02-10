Cognex to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Cognex CGNX is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 11.



For the fourth quarter of 2025, CGNX expects revenues between $230 million and $245 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 3% at the midpoint. The company anticipates adjusted earnings of 19 to 24 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.5%.



For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 22 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 10%. The consensus mark for the fourth quarter of 2025 revenues is pegged at $235.5 million, indicating a 2.5% year-over-year increase.



Cognex's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 21.83%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced CGNX’s Q4 Performance

Cognex’s fourth-quarter 2025 performance is expected to have benefited from strong momentum in consumer electronics, logistics and packaging. The launch of SLX, which is a new solution for the logistics end-market, integrates AI with seamless workflows. This represents the company’s mission to make advanced machine vision easy and solve critical logistics applications with minimum user training.



Cognex, by using easy-to-use AI-enabled products, has been successful in acquiring new clients in underpenetrated verticals, such as packaging. This trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter. The company benefited from year-over-year revenue growth in consumer electronics in the third quarter of 2025. This momentum is expected to have continued in the fourth quarter.



CGNX remains focused on disciplined cost management, which is expected to have boosted profitability.



However, softness in the automotive end-market remains a headwind for Cognex.

What Our Model Says for CGNX

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Cognex has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Analog Devices ADI has an Earnings ESP of +2.98% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Analog Devices' shares have gained 58.5% in the trailing 12-month period. ADI is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on Feb. 18, 2026.



Applied Materials AMAT has an Earnings ESP of +3.06% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Applied Materials shares have gained 80.4% in the past 12-month period. AMAT is likely to report its first-quarter 2026 results on Feb. 12, 2026



MKS MKSI has an Earnings ESP of +2.68% and a Zacks Rank #1.



MKS shares have gained 125.9% in the past 12-month period. The company is likely to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 17, 2026.

