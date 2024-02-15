News & Insights

Cognex Q4 Profit Declines, But Beats View; Guides Q1 Revenue Below Estimates - Update

February 15, 2024 — 06:11 am EST

Cognex Corp (CGNX) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $11.229 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $55.311 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Cognex Corp reported adjusted earnings of $19.006 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.1 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.9% to $196.670 million from $239.433 million last year.

Outlook:

Looking ahead, for the first-quarter, the company has initiated revenue outlook below analysts' estimates.

Cognex expects revenue of $190 million and $205 million. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to post revenue of $211.56 million, for the quarter.

Cognex Corp Q4 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $11.229 Mln. vs. $55.311 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.07 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.1 -Revenue (Q4): $196.670 Mln vs. $239.433 Mln last year.

