Cognex Q2 Profit Down; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Cognex Corp. (CGNX) reported that its second quarter net income declined to $58.90 million or $0.34 per share from $77.60 million or $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year. Cognex recorded a charge of $17.4 million in the latest quarter related to a warehouse fire.

CGNX closed Tuesday regular trading at $49.72 down $0.81 or 1.60%. In the after-hours, the stock further dropped $7.28 or 14.64%.

Non-GAAP net income for the latest quarter was $71.51 million or $0.41 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the second quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter grew to $274.63 million from $269.16 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $276.59 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead for the third quarter, Cognex expects revenue to be between $160 million and $180 million. The range represents a decline both year-on-year and sequentially due to the estimated impact of the supply disruption caused by the June fire at the company's primary contract manufacturing site and lower expected revenue from e-commerce logistics. Analysts expect revenue of $290.25 million for the third quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.