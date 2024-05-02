Cognex Q1 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Cognex (CGNX) reported that its first quarter net income declined to $12.0 million from $25.6 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.07 compared to $0.15. Adjusted earnings per share declined to $0.11 from $0.13. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.08, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter revenue increased to $210.80 million from $201.12 million, previous year. Analysts on average had estimated $200.42 million in revenue.

For the second quarter, Cognex expects revenue to be between $230 million and $245 million.

