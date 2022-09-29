Cognex Corporation's (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Been Rising: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Cognex's (NASDAQ:CGNX) stock is up by 2.3% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Cognex's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cognex is:

19% = US$259m ÷ US$1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.19 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Cognex's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To begin with, Cognex seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 14%. Probably as a result of this, Cognex was able to see a decent growth of 8.7% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared Cognex's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 17% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:CGNX Past Earnings Growth September 29th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Cognex's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Cognex Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

In Cognex's case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 18% (or a retention ratio of 82%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Additionally, Cognex has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 18%. As a result, Cognex's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 19% for future ROE.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Cognex's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

