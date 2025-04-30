Cognex Corp Reveals Rise In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Cognex Corp (CGNX) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $23.6 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $12.0 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cognex Corp reported adjusted earnings of $0.16 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $216.0 million from $210.8 million last year.

Cognex Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $23.6 Mln. vs. $12.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.14 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue: $216.0 Mln vs. $210.8 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $235 - $255 mln

Further, Cognex announced that Matt Moschner, President and Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Robert Willett as Chief Executive Officer on June 27, 2025.

