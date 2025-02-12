Cognex Corp Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cognex Corp (CGNX) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $28.35 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $11.23 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cognex Corp reported adjusted earnings of $35.01 million or $0.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.8% to $229.68 million from $196.67 million last year.

Cognex Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $200 - $220 Mln

