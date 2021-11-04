Cognex Corp Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cognex Corp (CGNX) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $78.90 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $87.51 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Cognex Corp reported adjusted earnings of $72.89 or $0.40 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.5% to $284.85 from $251.07 last year.

Cognex Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $72.89. vs. $83.98. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.40 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q3): $284.85 vs. $251.07 last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $210 mln - $230 mln

