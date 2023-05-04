News & Insights

Markets
CGNX

Cognex Corp Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

May 04, 2023 — 06:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cognex Corp (CGNX) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $25.615 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $67.333 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Cognex Corp reported adjusted earnings of $22.021 million or $0.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 28.8% to $201.124 million from $282.407 million last year.

Cognex Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $25.615 Mln. vs. $67.333 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.15 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.09 -Revenue (Q1): $201.124 Mln vs. $282.407 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $225Mln - $245Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CGNX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.