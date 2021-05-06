Cognex Corp Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cognex Corp (CGNX) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $69.85 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $20.48 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.9% to $239.03 million from $167.24 million last year.

Cognex Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.36 vs. $0.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q1): $239.03 Mln vs. $167.24 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $250 mln-$270 mln

