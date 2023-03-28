Cognex (CGNX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.26, changing hands as low as $46.92 per share. Cognex Corp shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CGNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CGNX's low point in its 52 week range is $40.205 per share, with $80.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.13.
