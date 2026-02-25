Cognex (CGNX) Price Target Increased by 36.06% to 65.94

The average one-year price target for Cognex (NasdaqGS:CGNX) has been revised to $65.94 / share. This is an increase of 36.06% from the prior estimate of $48.46 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $46.70 to a high of $84.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.92% from the latest reported closing price of $57.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 768 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognex. This is an decrease of 124 owner(s) or 13.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGNX is 0.14%, an increase of 24.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.38% to 178,837K shares. The put/call ratio of CGNX is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 8,102K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,025K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 71.55% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 7,013K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,484K shares , representing an increase of 21.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 2.30% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,467K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,550K shares , representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 1.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,384K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,417K shares , representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 5.69% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,315K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,056K shares , representing an increase of 23.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 4.88% over the last quarter.

