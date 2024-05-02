Cognex Appoints Dennis Fehr As Its New CFO

News & Insights

May 02, 2024

(RTTNews) - Cognex Corporation (CGNX), a provider of machine vision for factory and warehouse automation, Thursday said it appointed Dennis Fehr as Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 3, 2024.

In January this year, the company had announced the resignation of Paul Todgham as Senior Vice President, Finance and CFO effective March 15, 2024.

Most recently, Fehr, with more than 20 years of experience across manufacturing, technology, and energy industries, was the CFO of 6K Inc, a manufacturing technology company.

