Cogna Educacao (COGN3) Price Target Increased by 7.37% to 3.12

The average one-year price target for Cogna Educacao (COGN3) has been revised to 3.12 / share. This is an increase of 7.37% from the prior estimate of 2.91 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.09% from the latest reported closing price of 2.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cogna Educacao. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COGN3 is 0.14%, an increase of 57.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.97% to 157,249K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,742K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,978K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 19,013K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,438K shares, representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COGN3 by 51.25% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 13,966K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 11,918K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,043K shares, representing an increase of 24.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COGN3 by 2.84% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.