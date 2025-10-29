Cogna Educação (BOVESPA:COGN3) Price Target Increased by 16.07% to 3.81

The average one-year price target for Cogna Educação (BOVESPA:COGN3) has been revised to R$3.81 / share. This is an increase of 16.07% from the prior estimate of R$3.29 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R$2.93 to a high of R$5.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.56% from the latest reported closing price of R$3.58 / share.

Cogna Educação Maintains 1.93% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.93%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cogna Educação. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 81.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COGN3 is 0.12%, an increase of 16.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.89% to 128,464K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,440K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,134K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COGN3 by 1.97% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,971K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,714K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COGN3 by 2.98% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 12,202K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,761K shares , representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COGN3 by 0.60% over the last quarter.

GERIX - Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund Institutional holds 11,461K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,200K shares , representing an increase of 37.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COGN3 by 56.78% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 6,727K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

