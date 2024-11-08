Cogent's Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Down Y/Y

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. CCOI reported mixed third-quarter 2024 results, with the bottom line surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line missing the same.



The Washington, DC-based leading Internet service provider reported a top-line decline year over year, owing to weakness in net-centric and corporate business.

CCOI’s Net Income

The company reported a net loss of $63.1 million or $1.33 per share compared with a net loss of $56.7 million or $1.20 per share in the year-ago quarter. Top line contraction year over year led to a greater loss in the quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny.

CCOI’s Revenues

Service revenues decreased to $257.2 million from $275.4 million in the year-earlier quarter, owing to a decline in Off-Net revenues. The top line missed the consensus estimate of $260 million.



On-Net revenues in the quarter were $136.5 million, up from $129 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line beat our estimate of $130 million. Customer connections of On-Net declined 0.7% year over year to 87,655. The company’s Net-centric customer connections declined to 62,273 from 62,291 a year ago.



Off-Net revenues were $111.3 million compared with $130.6 million in the year-earlier quarter. The segment's customer connections decreased to 32,420 from 36,923 in the year-ago quarter. Net sales missed our revenue estimate of $122.4 million.



Wavelength revenues were $5.3 million in the quarter, up from $3 million in the year-ago quarter. The segment's customer connections were 1,041, up from 449 in the prior-year quarter.



Non-core revenues stood at $4.1 million, down from $12.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

CCOI’s Other Details

GAAP gross profit was $9.83 million, down from $15.1 million a year ago, with respective margins of 3.8% and 5.5%. Operating loss was $57.8 million compared with a loss of $50.6 million a year ago. EBITDA totaled $35.9 million compared with $43.6 million in the year-ago quarter for respective margins of 13.9% and 15.8%. Cogent raised its quarterly dividend by a penny to 99.5 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2024. This was the 49th consecutive quarterly dividend increase from the company.

CCOI’s Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the third quarter of 2024, Cogent utilized $20.2 million cash in operations compared with $52.4 million cash utilized in the year-ago quarter. As of Sept. 30, 2024, the company had $279.2 million in cash and cash equivalents with $460.6 million of finance lease obligations (net of current maturities).

CCOI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



