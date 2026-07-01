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COGT

Cogent Submits NDA To FDA For Bezuclastinib In Treating Systemic Mastocytosis

July 01, 2026 — 12:44 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT), a biotechnology company, on Tuesday announced the submission of a new drug application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Bezuclastinib in treating advanced systemic mastocytosis.

Advanced Systemic Mastocytosis (AdvSM) is a rare type of blood neoplasms that leads to the excess proliferation of mast cells.

Bezuclastinib is a selective KIT inhibitor, that targets KIT mutations common in AdvSM patients. The drug was incorporated in an expanded access program for patients with Systemic Mastocytosis eligible for treatment with Bezuclastinib alone or Bezuclastinib in combination with sunitinib.

The NDA was supported by positive data from the pivotal Phase 3 APEX trial, which dosed 81 AdvSM patients. The drug showed at least 50% reduction in bone marrow mast cell concentration, and a normalisation of serum tryptase levels in 89% of patients.

The overall response rate (ORR) was 81% in treated patients. The 12-month data also indicated a 79% progression free survival (PFS) and an 87% overall survival (OS) rate.

COGT is currently trading at $38.38, down 0.83%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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