Cogent Reports Positive Data From Phase 2 APEX Trial Of Bezuclastinib In Systemic Mastocytosis

(RTTNews) - Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (COGT) Monday announced positive data from Part 1 of its ongoing Phase 2 APEX clinical trial evaluating bezuclastinib in patients with advanced systemic mastocytosis. The biotechnology company said the data reinforce bezuclastinib's differentiated safety and tolerability profile.

The company presented the data at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH 2023) Annual Meeting & Exposition in San Diego, CA.

APEX is a global, open-label, multi-center, two-part Phase 2 clinical trial and the company expects to complete enrollment by the end of 2024.

According to Cogent's data, nearly all patients demonstrated a significant improvement in biomarkers associated with disease burden. Out of the population, 94 percent of patients achieved =50 percent reduction in serum tryptase levels.

