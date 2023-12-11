News & Insights

Markets
COGT

Cogent Reports Positive Data From Phase 2 APEX Trial Of Bezuclastinib In Systemic Mastocytosis

December 11, 2023 — 08:54 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (COGT) Monday announced positive data from Part 1 of its ongoing Phase 2 APEX clinical trial evaluating bezuclastinib in patients with advanced systemic mastocytosis. The biotechnology company said the data reinforce bezuclastinib's differentiated safety and tolerability profile.

The company presented the data at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH 2023) Annual Meeting & Exposition in San Diego, CA.

APEX is a global, open-label, multi-center, two-part Phase 2 clinical trial and the company expects to complete enrollment by the end of 2024.

According to Cogent's data, nearly all patients demonstrated a significant improvement in biomarkers associated with disease burden. Out of the population, 94 percent of patients achieved =50 percent reduction in serum tryptase levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.