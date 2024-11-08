Cogent price target raised to $101 from $82 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Cogent (CCOI) to $101 from $82 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they posted downside headline results but Corporate grew. Underlying trends remain steady and cost cuts still on track.
