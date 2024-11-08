Cogent price target raised to $101 from $82 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Cogent (CCOI) to $101 from $82 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they posted downside headline results but Corporate grew. Underlying trends remain steady and cost cuts still on track.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CCOI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.