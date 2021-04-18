Cogent Communications Holdings' (NASDAQ:CCOI) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Cogent Communications Holdings' (NASDAQ:CCOI) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Cogent Communications Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$107m ÷ (US$1.0b - US$94m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Therefore, Cogent Communications Holdings has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Telecom industry.

NasdaqGS:CCOI Return on Capital Employed April 18th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Cogent Communications Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Cogent Communications Holdings.

So How Is Cogent Communications Holdings' ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Cogent Communications Holdings are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 12%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 53% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Key Takeaway

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Cogent Communications Holdings has. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Cogent Communications Holdings we've found 5 warning signs (3 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Cogent Communications Holdings isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

