Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.905

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 31st of August to $0.905. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 6.1%.

Cogent Communications Holdings Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 51.7% over the next year. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio getting very high over the next year.

NasdaqGS:CCOI Historic Dividend August 9th 2022

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.40 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $3.62. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 25% over that duration. Cogent Communications Holdings has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Cogent Communications Holdings Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Cogent Communications Holdings has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 22% per annum. Strong earnings is nice to see, but unless this can be sustained on minimal reinvestment of profits, we would question whether dividends will follow suit.

Cogent Communications Holdings' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While we generally think the level of distributions are a bit high, we wouldn't rule it out as becoming a good dividend payer in the future as its earnings are growing healthily. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Cogent Communications Holdings has 4 warning signs (and 3 which are significant) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

